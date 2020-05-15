Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Trading Down 5.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)’s share price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Argus lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $50.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Owens Corning traded as low as $38.03 and last traded at $38.39, approximately 1,240,505 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,518,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.44.

OC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Owens Corning from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 63,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.93.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

