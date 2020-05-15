Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.49, but opened at $6.71. Owens & Minor shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 2,516,600 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $72,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31. The company has a market cap of $425.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.09.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.79%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile (NYSE:OMI)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

