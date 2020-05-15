Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $24.50. The stock had previously closed at $20.69, but opened at $21.40. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pan American Silver shares last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 2,969,424 shares changing hands.

PAAS has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Pan American Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, FBR & Co decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 261,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 27.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.47, a PEG ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $358.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

About Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

