Papp L Roy & Associates Has $9.44 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,723 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.7% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $105.91 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.