Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Trading Down 4.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) fell 4.2% during trading on Wednesday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a c rating to a d rating. The stock traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $6.99, 10,448,996 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 73% from the average session volume of 6,025,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.42.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In related news, EVP Jill C. Olander acquired 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $68,529.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 61,784 shares in the company, valued at $798,867.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. acquired 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $976,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,326,686.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 94,000 shares of company stock worth $1,181,156 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.05.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 10.76%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.59%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (NYSE:PK)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.