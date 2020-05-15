Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) PT Raised to $27.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its target price increased by analysts at CIBC from $25.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 86.21% from the company’s current price.

OTCMKTS:PRRWF opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

