Passage Bio’s Quiet Period To End on May 18th (NASDAQ:KROS)

Passage Bio’s (NASDAQ:KROS) quiet period will end on Monday, May 18th. Passage Bio had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 8th. The total size of the offering was $96,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Passage Bio’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KROS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Passage Bio stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $32.75.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

