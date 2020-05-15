Patrick Michael Murphy Sells 500 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.05, for a total transaction of $202,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patrick Michael Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 9th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.95, for a total transaction of $129,975.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $130,500.00.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $403.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.57. The company has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.74. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.63 and a 1 year high of $428.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $405.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.34 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $2,228,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in DexCom by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

