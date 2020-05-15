Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Holdings Lowered by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,117 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Paychex were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Paychex stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.77. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

