PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Down 6.1% After Analyst Downgrade

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) shares dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. PBF Energy traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $9.51, approximately 2,545,762 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,859,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen downgraded PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James downgraded PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.07.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,665,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 1,260,621 shares of company stock valued at $10,664,178 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 53.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 765.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

