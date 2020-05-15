Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 44,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 163,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.42.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.05. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 5.09%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,010.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. purchased 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $976,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,326,686.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 94,000 shares of company stock worth $1,181,156 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

