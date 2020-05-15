Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 198,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier by 15.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 252,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,939,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,855,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,254,000 after purchasing an additional 231,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RYN opened at $21.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average is $28.11. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Rayonier had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $259.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Rayonier’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

RYN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

In related news, VP W. Rhett Rogers bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.04 per share, with a total value of $36,060.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,409.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,490. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

