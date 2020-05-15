Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 435 Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 2,036.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIZ. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Assurant from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $89.05 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $142.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.85. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.58.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

