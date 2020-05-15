Pearl River Capital LLC Buys New Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the first quarter worth about $682,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 34,319 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 672,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 26,123 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 130,798 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 579,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.35.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $166,222.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,177.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,485.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NOV opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.82. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $25.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.