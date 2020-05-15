Pearl River Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mercury General during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Mercury General during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury General by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury General during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.59. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.89 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 96.92%.

MCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

In other Mercury General news, Chairman George Joseph purchased 66,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,365,840.95. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 19,084,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,350,304. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brandt Minnich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.44 per share, with a total value of $36,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at $95,910.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 249,497 shares of company stock valued at $9,193,938. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

