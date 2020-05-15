Pearl River Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Corelogic by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corelogic by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Corelogic by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corelogic by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Corelogic news, CEO Frank Martell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $301,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,886 shares in the company, valued at $14,493,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $76,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,820 shares in the company, valued at $500,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,150 shares of company stock valued at $417,619. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Corelogic from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Compass Point raised shares of Corelogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

Shares of CLGX opened at $43.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average is $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Corelogic Inc has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $51.74.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Corelogic had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $443.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Corelogic’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Corelogic Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Corelogic’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

