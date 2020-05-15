Pearl River Capital LLC Has $46,000 Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 78.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,248 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $47,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,851,000 after purchasing an additional 312,592 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,156,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,518,000 after acquiring an additional 298,954 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 763,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 272,183 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 224.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 382,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 264,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PACW stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $40.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 79.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Stine acquired 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,260.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Robert Burke acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,257.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 20,740 shares of company stock worth $490,442. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.14.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.