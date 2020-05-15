Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $34,000 in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.40.

In other Sempra Energy news, VP Dennis V. Arriola purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,099.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $120.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.94. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $161.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $1.045 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

