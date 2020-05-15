Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $37,000 in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at $678,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 165.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 10,799 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after buying an additional 27,632 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In other news, VP George Lloyd Miller sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.38, for a total value of $341,830.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Silji Abraham sold 500 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total value of $100,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,527.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,497 shares of company stock worth $3,236,566. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST opened at $203.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.84. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.04 and a 52 week high of $213.79.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.