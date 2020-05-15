Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $38,000 in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 640 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD opened at $53.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.25. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $720.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.41 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wood & Company lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

