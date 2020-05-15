Pearl River Capital LLC Invests $46,000 in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,396 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.8% during the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 450.1% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 29,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in CDK Global by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 216,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 28,448 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 84,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $36.67 on Friday. CDK Global Inc has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 733.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average is $47.25.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $516.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.30 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $137,642.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDK. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

