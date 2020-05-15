Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New $43,000 Investment in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Loews by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE:L opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $56.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.95 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average is $45.70.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Loews’s payout ratio is 7.00%.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

