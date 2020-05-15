Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,255 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,914,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,067.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 605,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after acquiring an additional 553,808 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 407.3% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 293,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after acquiring an additional 235,943 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 338,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,831,000 after acquiring an additional 232,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 682,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,949,000 after acquiring an additional 223,210 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $64.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSOD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 13,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total transaction of $549,946.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,369,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,843,058.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $474,903.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,794,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,193,887.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,913 shares of company stock valued at $2,047,235 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

