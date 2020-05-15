Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 699 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Independent Bank by 196.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.00. Independent Bank Corp has a 1 year low of $50.45 and a 1 year high of $87.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.68 and a 200-day moving average of $75.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $120.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.70 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 26.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INDB. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $252,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

