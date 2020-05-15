Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New Investment in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $382,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,891 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $822,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 94,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $371,000.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total value of $1,130,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,924.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.26, for a total transaction of $1,533,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,915,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,100 shares of company stock worth $5,171,797. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SITE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Monday, April 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.75.

Shares of SITE opened at $85.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $119.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $459.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.84 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

