Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases New Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 135,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of EQT by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 27,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 196.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. MKM Partners upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on EQT from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.77.

EQT stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $21.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. EQT had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.