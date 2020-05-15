Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 64 Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 8.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,546,000 after buying an additional 39,202 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alleghany by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,339,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,398,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,473,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on Y. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.75.

In other Alleghany news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total value of $790,793.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Y stock opened at $451.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $532.29 and its 200 day moving average is $704.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $426.87 and a 12 month high of $847.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.95 by ($2.96). Alleghany had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 37 EPS for the current year.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

