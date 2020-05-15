Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 888 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 44,797 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $21,892,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $121,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.54. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $70.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.22.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.23). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 348.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

