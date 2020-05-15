Pearl River Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 92.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,652 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 75,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CFG opened at $20.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.33. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.95.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $99,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,899.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,888.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,165 shares of company stock valued at $562,136. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.