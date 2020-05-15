Pearl River Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 90.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jaguar Listed Property LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 82,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,229,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $70,377,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CoreSite Realty news, major shareholder Iv Aiv Gp L.L.C. Crp sold 2,620,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total value of $310,365,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $170,371.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,471.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,660,918 shares of company stock valued at $314,741,702 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $120.38 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $126.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.16 and a 200-day moving average of $114.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $147.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

