Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 12,468 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 86.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,021 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,468 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,090.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

NYSE:SNV opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.70. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synovus Financial news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.86 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,581.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Butler purchased 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $50,307.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 112,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,926.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

