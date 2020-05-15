Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 15,987 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 81.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,552 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 15,987 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 679.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 18,067 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Tapestry by 1,127.4% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 168,144 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 154,445 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,565,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Tapestry by 53,917.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 75,625 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 75,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPR. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tapestry from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Tapestry from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

NYSE:TPR opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tapestry Inc has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $32.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.65.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 16.58%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

