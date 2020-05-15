Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 2,640 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,206 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 59.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG stock opened at $47.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.97. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $96.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.48.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.