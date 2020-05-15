Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 3,906 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 86.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Crown by 125.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Crown from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.82.

NYSE:CCK opened at $60.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Crown had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

