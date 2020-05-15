Pearl River Capital LLC Sells 5,516 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Pearl River Capital LLC lessened its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 89.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $109,929,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 2,331.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 867,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,655,000 after acquiring an additional 832,222 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,936,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,782,000 after purchasing an additional 546,312 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,976,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,657,000 after purchasing an additional 478,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,157,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,548,000 after purchasing an additional 403,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $59.64 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOX. ValuEngine upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amdocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amdocs from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.83.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

