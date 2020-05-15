Pearl River Capital LLC Takes $36,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Capital World Investors grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,374,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391,142 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $407,296,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $790,311,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $324,394,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14,550.1% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,605,562 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $983,917.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $2,315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $74,206,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,893,038 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.