Pearl River Capital LLC Takes $39,000 Position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PVH by 14.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in PVH by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on PVH from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PVH from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

Shares of PVH opened at $41.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.75. PVH Corp has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $112.44.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.21%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

