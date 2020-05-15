Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,226,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 43.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,271,000 after purchasing an additional 407,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,860,339,000 after purchasing an additional 365,536 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,947,000 after purchasing an additional 276,433 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 137.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 333,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,600,000 after purchasing an additional 193,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.08.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $411,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 476,176 shares in the company, valued at $55,950,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $112.57 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $139.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

