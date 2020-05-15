Pearl River Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 64.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,104,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,503.15.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,356.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,239.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1,325.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

