Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) PT Raised to $3.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s current price.

PEYUF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peyto Exploration & Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Shares of PEYUF stock opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.35.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

