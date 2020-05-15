PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 11.69%. PGT Innovations updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $642.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.34. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGTI. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson acquired 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $27,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,814.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

