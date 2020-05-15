PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Trading Up 26.4% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) was up 26.4% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.35, approximately 2,428,252 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 515% from the average daily volume of 395,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGTI. B. Riley lifted their target price on PGT Innovations from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PGT Innovations from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on PGT Innovations from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

In other PGT Innovations news, CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson acquired 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $27,541.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 388,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,814.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,194,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,630,000 after purchasing an additional 186,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 998.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,850,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,850,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 126,354 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,412,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 289,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 54,648 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $642.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

PGT Innovations Company Profile (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.