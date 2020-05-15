Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $323,850 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 105.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.59. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

