Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.9% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after acquiring an additional 110,137 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,356.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $926.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,239.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,325.67.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.15.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

