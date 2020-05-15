Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 43,094 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 43,094 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.9% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $435,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,621 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 782.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $391,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,143 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,314,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 431.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,304,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $188,457,000 after buying an additional 1,059,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $105.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.79. The company has a market capitalization of $191.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Imperial Capital lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

