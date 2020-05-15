Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (TSE:PL)

Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc (TSE:PL) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Pinnacle Renewable in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Cormark also issued estimates for Pinnacle Renewable’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PL. CIBC decreased their target price on Pinnacle Renewable from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Firstegy cut Pinnacle Renewable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.43.

PL opened at C$3.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.84 million and a PE ratio of -12.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.24. Pinnacle Renewable has a 52 week low of C$3.81 and a 52 week high of C$11.51.

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$91.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$98.40 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Pinnacle Renewable’s payout ratio is -138.46%.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel for electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

