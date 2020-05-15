Piper Sandler Comments on Cimarex Energy Co’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.55). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $71.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Cimarex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Cimarex Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.91.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.11. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $71.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $472.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 48.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,163,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $154,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,325 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,349,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,004,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,233,000 after purchasing an additional 407,565 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 43.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,868,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,451,000 after purchasing an additional 564,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,065,000 after acquiring an additional 65,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $65,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 10,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $181,899.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,971 shares of company stock worth $440,279. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.94%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.