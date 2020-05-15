Piper Sandler Weighs in on Cara Therapeutics Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Cara Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.27.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $27.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.87.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.01. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The business had revenue of $8.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 million.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 4,929 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $78,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 976,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,623,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,392 shares of company stock valued at $540,866 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $14,075,511,000. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 96.7% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,787,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,607,000 after buying an additional 878,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 241,271 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,966,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,053,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

