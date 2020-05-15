Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Short Interest Up 21.9% in April

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 675,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the April 15th total of 553,900 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 373,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $3.47 on Friday. Pixelworks has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $137.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 2.47.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $13.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pixelworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pixelworks during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pixelworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pixelworks by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PXLW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

