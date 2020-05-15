Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) PT Lowered to C$3.25 at Raymond James

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$3.80 to C$3.25 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PLZ.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$3.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, April 13th.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Shares of PLZ.UN opened at C$2.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.17 million and a P/E ratio of 6.24. Plaza Retail REIT has a twelve month low of C$2.65 and a twelve month high of C$4.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0233 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

In other Plaza Retail REIT news, Senior Officer Peter Mackenzie purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$240,000.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.